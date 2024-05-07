Chhatisgarh LS Polls: 2 Voters Die in Separate Incidents

RAIPUR: An old man and a young woman on Tuesday died in two separate poll related incidents in Chhattisgarh.

While the old man died while standing in a queue in a polling booth under Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency, the woman died after being struck by lighting while returning home along with her mother and brother after casting vote in a polling booth under Surguja Lok Sabha seat.

Reports reaching here said that Jartyus Toppo (69) suddenly fell sick and collapsed while standing in a queue at the polling booth at Jamtol under Jashpur district coming under Raigarh LS constituency.

He died on the spot.

He came to the polling booth along with his son on a bike to cast vote.

In another tragic incident, a woman along with her daughter and son was returning home after casting their votes in the polling booth at Kote under Ambikapur Assembly constituency falling under the Surguja Lok Sabha seat when they were struck by lightning.

While 21-year-old Kabturi Das died on the spot, her mother and brother suffered severe burn injuries.

The chief electoral officer’s office here has however yet to confirm the two incidents.