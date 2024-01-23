Celebrations Reached Fever Pitch in Gated Communities

Hyderabad: Gated communities and residential apartments in Hyderabad celebrated the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya as yet another Deepavali by lighting lamps, bursting crackers, distributing sweets and organising cultural events.

The residents of Aparna Cyber Commune in Nallagandla lit 5,000 earthen lamps giving them a temple formation and prepared 600 bhogs for Lord Ram, while the residents of My Home Vihanga in Nanakramguda conducted annadanam programmes.

“The bhog was prepared by the residents," said Prateek Rathi from Aparna Cyber Commune. Reshma Bhatt from the society said the security and other staff were served first.

The gated communities also screened the ceremony, and conducted annadanam and deepotsavam programmes and drew colourful rangolis. They conducted the public rendition of the Sundarakanda and singing of bhajans, and took out shobha yatras.

“The celebrations were so good in my society that I felt the vibes of Diwali,” said A. Narsimhan from Golf View Apartments at Nanakramguda.