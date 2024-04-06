Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

CCS Cop to Grill TDP Leader on 281 Acres Land Scam

In Other News
MOULI MAREEDU
6 April 2024 6:06 PM GMT
CCS Cop to Grill TDP Leader on 281 Acres Land Scam
x
TDP Leader M. Sivananda Reddy. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: A team of CCS police has reportedly obtained land records officially to certify that 281 acres of land in Budwel, Rajendranagar, belong to the state government. Former police officer M. Sivananda Reddy, a TD leader, has been summoned for questioning in the case on April 10.

Police said the land, from Survey No.s 282 to 299 was certified as belonging to the government by a committee with the assistant district registrar as convener and comprising officials of the Rajendranagar civic body and urban development authority.
However, in the Dharani portal, the owner is listed as MS Estate Prestage Projects of R. Suresh Kumar though it is shown as government land.
The police asked the TD leader to bring any documented evidence to show he owns the land.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
CCS Budwel TDP Mandra Sivananda Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
MOULI MAREEDU
About the AuthorMOULI MAREEDU

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X