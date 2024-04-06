CCS Cop to Grill TDP Leader on 281 Acres Land Scam

HYDERABAD: A team of CCS police has reportedly obtained land records officially to certify that 281 acres of land in Budwel, Rajendranagar, belong to the state government. Former police officer M. Sivananda Reddy, a TD leader, has been summoned for questioning in the case on April 10.



Police said the land, from Survey No.s 282 to 299 was certified as belonging to the government by a committee with the assistant district registrar as convener and comprising officials of the Rajendranagar civic body and urban development authority.

However, in the Dharani portal, the owner is listed as MS Estate Prestage Projects of R. Suresh Kumar though it is shown as government land.

The police asked the TD leader to bring any documented evidence to show he owns the land.





