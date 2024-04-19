Top
Cases Registered against Liquor Outlet for Violating MCC

DC Correspondent
19 April 2024 5:34 PM GMT
Tonique Liquor Mart faces legal action for violating liquor sale limits, highlighting the importance of adherence to regulations. (Image/Facebook)

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police registered cases against the management of Tonique liquor mart for selling liquor more than the permissible limit in violation of MCC guidelines to one E Shiv Lalith.

When police were performing vehicle checking at Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills, they intercepted a silver colour car (TS-09 FX-6003) and found five cartons of KingFisher Ultra beer, which was more than the permissible limit.

It was learned that the stock was sold by Tonique Liquor Mart. The police detained the car and seized 120 bottles of beer.

