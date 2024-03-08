BWSSB to Penalise Residents over Water Wastage in Bengaluru City

Bengaluru: The residents of Bengaluru city have been banned from taking to cleaning their vehicles, gardening among other purposes using drinking water and any violation found would attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 on erring the residents from the officials concerned of Bangalore Water Supplies and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru.

The Board felt that a ban on the use of water is needed to meet the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru city and the ban order will help the Board to make the residents release the importance of water in times of scarcity since Bengaluru city.

The ban order was also necessary since the groundwater table had depleted in the city area.

Taking into consideration the water availability and the demands of meeting the water requirements of Bengaluru city including its residents and floating population which accounts for about 1.4 crores a day, Bangalore Water Supplies and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru issued an order banning wastage of water by the residents on cleaning of water, gardening purposes, construction works, cinema halls and malls have been asked to use only for drinking water purposes while fountains for recreational purposes have also been asked to stop for the moment.

It may be noted here that all taluks of Bengaluru city have been declared drought-hit by the State Government owing to deficit rainfall in 2023 leading to a water crisis in Bengaluru city.

The order from the Chairman stated that the erring person would be imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 under Bangalore Water Supplies and Sewerage Board Act, 1964 for the first time, and if the ban order is not violated for the second time, then officials concerned will impose a penalty of Rs 5,000 and additional Rs 500 for each violation of the ban order.

If residents come across any violations, then such cases should be brought to the notice of officials concerned by calling helpline number 1916 of the BWSSB.