BSF issues 'Op alert' over Bangla anti-quota stir

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) has sounded an 'operation alert' at the India-Bangladesh border in its eastern zone, covering five states– West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram– over the anti-quota stir in the neighbouring country.

The BSF said on Tuesday, “The current law and order situation in Bangladesh due to anti quota protests is having security challenges and implications for BSF. Considering the present security scenario in Bangladesh, Shri Ravi Gandhi, ADG BSF HQ Special DG, Eastern Command, Kolkata has issued ‘Operation Alert’ all along the Indo-Bangladesh border. BSF is closely monitoring the situation across the border and troops are on high alert to deal with any untoward situation.”

It added that it is also facilitating the safe return of Indian students as well as students of other countries in coordination with other agencies and Border Guards Bangladesh.

In the last four days, 4,315 students– 3087 Indians, 41 Bangladeshis, 1118 Nepalese, 66 Bhutanese, two Maldivians and one Canadian– have been received and assisted by the BSF at various integrated check posts and land custom stations on the border.

The BSF also pointed out, “The main problem on the Indo-Bangladesh border is smuggling, illegal cross-border movement and migration from Bangladesh into India and vice-versa. In order to prevent illegal immigration, BSF has apprehended 983 Bangladesh nationals and 48 Rohingyas while infiltrating in to Indian territory in the last 6 months.”