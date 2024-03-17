BRS MP Pasunoori Dayakar Joins Congress

Hyderabad: BRS MP from Warangal Pasunoori Dayakar on Saturday joined the Congress in Telangana state, in the presence of state Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, forest minister Konda Surekha and other leaders, a Congress release said.



Venkatesh Netha, BRS MP, had earlier joined the Congress. The BRS, led by former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has seen some of its MPs switching over to other parties in recent weeks. Earlier, BRS MPs from Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool, B.B. Patil and P. Ramulu respectively, had joined the BJP.





