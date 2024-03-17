Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

BRS MP Pasunoori Dayakar Joins Congress

In Other News
DC Correspondent
16 March 2024 7:57 PM GMT
BRS MP Pasunoori Dayakar Joins Congress
x
BRS MP Pasunoori Dayakar joined Congress (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: BRS MP from Warangal Pasunoori Dayakar on Saturday joined the Congress in Telangana state, in the presence of state Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, forest minister Konda Surekha and other leaders, a Congress release said.

Venkatesh Netha, BRS MP, had earlier joined the Congress.

The BRS, led by former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has seen some of its MPs switching over to other parties in recent weeks. Earlier, BRS MPs from Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool, B.B. Patil and P. Ramulu respectively, had joined the BJP.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Pasunoori Dayakar BRS Congress Konda Surekha 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X