BRS Corporators Running Land Mafia in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: A special police team has nabbed 12 BRS leaders for creating panic among the people. They include four BRS corporators, the husbands of three corporators and five party leaders. Most of those arrested are close associates of former minister and Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar.

On Wednesday night, the police arrested Edla Ashok of Kisannagar (husband of 25th division corporator E. Saritha), Kasetti Srinivas of Theegalaguttapalli (husband of 2nd division corporator K. Lavanya) and Tula Balaiah of RTC Colony (husband of 20th division corporator T. Rajeshwari) on charges of landgrabbing using forged documents and terrorising the people.

These BRS leaders were accused of unleashing a reign of terror in Karimnagar district by running land mafia, demolishing houses of some persons and making forged ownership documents.

Following complaints from several victims, police commissioner Abhishek Mohanty formed a special investigation team (SIT) from the economic offences wing (EOW), led by senior police officials, to crack down on the land mafia.

The police had on February 20 arrested Nandelli Mahipal, former president of the district Olympic association, and Durgam Jagan Goud.

A few days back, the police had arrested four BRS corporators: Sudagoni Krishna Goud (18th division), Jangle Sagar (21st division), Bhuma Goud (41st division) and Thota Ramulu (12th division), along with Chiti Rama Rao and Naimmashetty Shyam.

Police sources said that they had registered cases and launched a manhunt against two more BRS leaders, who are on the run.