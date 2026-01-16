Why Budget 2026 Must Back Services Exports

As the Union Budget 2026 draws closer, India’s services economy is quietly gaining momentum. While manufacturing and infrastructure often dominate budget discussions, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector has emerged as one of India’s most dependable export contributors. Industry estimates show that the Indian BPO and BPM market is expected to reach around $45 billion this year, growing faster than several traditional IT segments due to rising global demand for digital customer experience, analytics and AI-enabled support.

Over the years, the nature of outsourcing has changed significantly. What was once largely limited to call centres and back-office support has now evolved into high-value digital services. Global companies today expect their outsourcing partners to handle complex customer journeys, ensure regulatory compliance, manage data securely and use artificial intelligence to improve efficiency. Indian firms that have adapted early to this shift are now seeing stronger demand from international markets.





One such company is iEnergizer, a Noida-headquartered BPO services provider with more than two decades of experience. Founded in 2000, iEnergizer works with global clients across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, gaming, publishing, telecom and e-commerce. Its services go beyond traditional customer support to include analytics, process automation, content services and end-to-end customer lifecycle management. This reflects a broader trend within the industry, where Indian BPO firms are positioning themselves as long-term business partners rather than cost-saving vendors.

According to Adarsh Kumar, the upcoming Budget is an important opportunity to recognise this shift. “India’s BPO sector today contributes not just through employment, but through services exports and digital capability. Policy support that encourages AI adoption, improves access to technology infrastructure and supports skilling can help the sector grow sustainably,” he says.

Technology investment has become a key differentiator for BPO companies. Firms like iEnergizer are increasingly using AI tools to automate routine tasks, improve customer insights and enhance service quality. However, access to affordable computing power, cloud infrastructure and secure data systems remains a challenge, especially for export-oriented service providers. Budget measures that support shared digital infrastructure and AI platforms could help Indian BPO firms compete more effectively with global players.

Employment is another important aspect of the sector’s growth. The BPO industry continues to be a major job creator, especially for young professionals. At the same time, job roles are evolving as automation becomes more common. Companies such as iEnergizer have focused on internal training and upskilling to prepare employees for new roles in quality management, analytics and AI supervision. Government-backed skilling programmes aligned with industry needs could further strengthen this transition and ensure long-term employability.

Globally, outsourcing decisions are also being influenced by geopolitical uncertainty and supply-chain diversification. Many international companies are looking for stable, scalable and trusted service partners. India’s strong digital infrastructure, large talent pool and regulatory maturity make it an attractive destination. iEnergizer’s growing international client base and multi-sector presence highlight how Indian BPO firms are benefiting from this shift.

As policymakers prepare the Union Budget, the BPO sector presents a strong case for targeted support. It combines exports, employment and digital innovation without requiring heavy physical infrastructure. Recognising AI-enabled services as a strategic export category and supporting technology-led skilling could help India strengthen its position in global services.

For companies like iEnergizer, such policy alignment would not only support growth but also reinforce India’s reputation as a reliable, future-ready global services hub. With the right measures in Budget 2026, the BPO sector could play a much larger role in shaping India’s next phase of economic growth.

The article is authored by Adarsh Kumar, Co-founder & COO, iEnergizer