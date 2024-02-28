Top
Book on TTD Services for Devotees Released

27 Feb 2024 8:29 PM GMT
The Deputy CM said the government is committed to development of temples for Gods and welfare of priests, who are the link between the God and devotee. He underlined that priests play a key role in protecting Sanatana Dharma.Twitter
Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana released Bhakta Seva, a book in both Telugu and English languages listing the many services that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) offers to its devotees. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana released Bhakta Seva, a book in both Telugu and English languages listing the many services that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) offers to its devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana pointed out that in recent times, many new services have come, especially pollution-free electric buses, development of flower garden for Srivari pujas, offering cow-based products in Srivari pujas, reconstruction of ghat road, establishment of more Annaprasada centres, and development of sacred gardens.

The Deputy CM said he is very happy to unveil a book on numerous types of services available at the world-famous holy place.

Dr. Vijayakumar, former CEO of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, is the author of Bhakta Seva. He said the book has been written in both Telugu and English languages in an effort to bring awareness among pilgrims about the many service programmes of the TTD.

