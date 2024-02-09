'Bone' Pieces Found in Prasadam at Srisailam, Says Devotee

ANANTAPUR: Two 'bones' appeared in the Pulihora prasadam served outside the Goddess Bramarambhika Temple in Srisailam on Friday, a devotee has complained to the temple authorities.

The temple is situated in the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika temple premises. The news caused panic among the devotees.

A devotee, Venugopal from Hyderabad, purchased the prasadam during his visit to the temple. He later accused the temple administration of neglect in the proper maintenance of the temple premises.

Venugopal, an RSS activist from Hyderabad, said he arrived for darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambhika at Srisailam on Friday. After having darshan, he bought Pulihora prasadam and ate it in the temple premises.

"After biting one bone piece, I immediately removed it from my mouth. I noticed there were two bones in the prasadam. I was shocked. These were probably chicken pieces," Vijyakumar told DC.

Venugopal is a non-vegetarian. He claimed that the bones were neither of a rat nor of a bandicoot. “The chicken bone pieces might have fallen into the vessel while the prasadam was cooked,” he felt.

“I rushed to the temple authorities and reported the matter to them. I handed over the bone pieces to the EO office and sought proper action,” the devotee said.

The Srisailam temple authorities ordered a probe by a Deputy EO. An official suspected that these might not be bones. Likely these were cinnamon pieces, being used to prepare Pulihora. However, he sought a detailed report from Deputy EO.