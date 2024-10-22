Bonda Tribe's First OAS Officer Shines as a Beacon of Hope for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a remote corner of Odisha, a remarkable story of grit and determination has emerged from the hills of Malkangiri. Bini Muduli, a young woman from the primitive Bonda tribe, has made history by becoming the first Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer from her community.

Bini's journey is one of resilience, overcoming financial hardships, and self-driven learning, fueled largely by YouTube.

Bini’s parents, her father a cook in a government school and her mother an Anganwadi worker, always supported her ambitions despite their modest means. Living in Khemaguda village, Bini’s early years were marked by struggle, yet she found strength in her dreams. She pursued her education with the limited resources available, and when it came to preparing for the Odisha Civil Services exam, she found an unconventional ally: YouTube.

“I couldn’t afford formal coaching. So, I relied on YouTube videos to prepare. They were my primary source of knowledge. After clearing the Prelims, I sought help from an institute for my Mains,” Bini said while sharing secrets of her success.

With dedication and persistence, she studied tirelessly, balancing self-study with occasional institutional support when absolutely necessary.

Her hard work paid off. Last week, when the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) exam results were announced, Bini secured the 596th rank in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, marking a significant milestone for herself and her entire tribe.

“My dream has always been to uplift the people of my community. I hope my journey inspires others who face struggles like mine, and shows them that they, too, can succeed,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

According to Debabrata Dash, a local journalist and social activist, Bini’s success is not only personal but a beacon of hope for others in the Bonda community, one of the most marginalised tribal groups in India.

“Bini Muduli’s story is one of hope, proving that with grit and resourcefulness, even the most challenging circumstances can be overcome,” added Dash.

The tribal girl’s father, Ram Muduli, couldn’t hold back tears of joy.

“She worked so hard. She always wanted to achieve something big, and now she has made our entire tribe proud,” said Ram.

Bini’s educational journey began in the local Mudulipada Primary School, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), and later at Bikram Dev College in Jeypore. Her path to success stands as a testament to the power of determination, self-reliance, and the belief that education, even in its most unconventional form, can transform lives.