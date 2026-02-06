Odisha: Bomb Threats Trigger High Alert At Courts In Cuttack, Puri, Phulbani

Bhubaneswar : A series of bomb threat emails triggered panic and heightened security at district judge courts in Cuttack, Puri and Phulbani on Friday, prompting evacuations and extensive search operations by police and security agencies across Odisha.

The first threat was reported at the Cuttack District Judge Court, where an email warned of an imminent bomb blast inside the court premises. Soon after, similar threatening emails were received at the district judge courts in Puri and Phulbani, leading authorities to place all three court complexes on high alert.

As a precautionary measure, court premises were evacuated, disrupting judicial proceedings. Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to conduct thorough searches of court buildings and surrounding areas. The sudden alerts caused anxiety among lawyers, litigants and court staff, particularly in Cuttack, where officials reported receiving a fresh threat email during the day.

Security arrangements were tightened, with access to court complexes restricted while personnel carried out intensive sanitisation drives. Parked vehicles in and around the premises were also checked as part of the security sweep. Court proceedings were kept on hold until authorities could rule out any potential threat.

Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said efforts are underway to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible. “The DB Squad, dog squad and sniffer dogs were immediately deployed to thoroughly check and sanitise the court premises. We are also verifying parked vehicles and will ensure complete security before court operations resume,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawyers at the Cuttack District Judge Court expressed concern over the recurrence of such threats, alleging lapses in earlier investigations. They urged authorities to identify the perpetrators and take firm action to prevent repeated disruptions to judicial functioning.

Advocate General Pitambar Acharya said preliminary discussions with police and security agencies suggest the emails may have originated from the dark web. He added that the apparent intent behind the threats was to spread panic and disrupt public institutions.

No suspicious objects had been found at any of the locations till late evening, officials said, adding that investigations were continuing.







