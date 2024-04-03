Bodies of two killed in US being brought to AP

Vijayawada: Bodies of the mother and daughter killed in a road accident in Portland in the US on Sunday morning are being brought to their native Konakanchi village in Penuganchiprolu mandal of NTR district for the last rites.



Kamatham Geetanjali, 32, her husband Naresh, six-year-old daughter Hanika and son Brahman had been traveling in a car when they met with an accident.

Hanika died on the spot, while Geetanjali succumbed to her injuries on Monday. Naresh and Brahman sustained injuries and are under treatment at a Portland hospital.



Family members are making arrangements to bring the bodies of Geetanjali and Hanika to Konakanchi for cremation.





