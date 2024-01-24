BJP Slams TS Endowment for Downplaying Ram Fest in Ayodhya

Hyderabad: BJP leader N.V.S.S. Prabhakar accused the Telangana Endowment Department of neglecting its duties during the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Describing it as a failure to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities, Prabhakar criticised the department's handling of the religious event.

Addressing media, Prabhakar raised concerns about Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's promises regarding the beautification of the Musi River, stating that these assurances may be challenging to implement. He alleged that contractors wield undue influence in both the Bathukamma Residential School (BRS) and the Congress governments. Calling for transparency, he demanded that the state government disclose details of payments made from the state exchequer over the last month.

Drawing attention to a meeting between four BRS MLAs and the CM, Prabhakar questioned the purpose behind their interaction. He wondered if the BRS leaders met the Chief Minister due to concerns about the alleged statement of finishing off the BRS during his foreign tour. Highlighting the apparent camaraderie between Congress leaders and former CM, he drew parallels between the current government and the previous one, accusing both of being influenced by contractors.

Prabhakar further claimed that the present government had settled pending bills of contractors that were left unpaid by the previous administration. Drawing a parallel between the financial strategies of the BRS government and the current regime, he alleged that both had availed bank loans with an eye on commissions.