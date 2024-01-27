BJP MLA Reddy Voluntarily Demolishes House for Kamareddy Road Widening

KAMAREDDY: BJP MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy voluntarily demolished his decades-old house in Kamareddy on Saturday to enable widening of the road as part of the new master plan. A portion of the 1,000 square yard site, said to be worth `6 crore. will be given up for road widening.

As per the master plan, the 30-feet-wide road is to be widened to 80 feet. At the beginning of the road is government adviser and former MLA Mohammad Ali Shabbir's residence, and Venkataramana Reddy's house is at the other end.

The MLA said he had taken up the demolition as an example to others, and asked people to cooperate with officials for the widening of the Kamareddy-Adloor road.

Sources said municipal commissioner Devender and other officials discussed the issue with Venkataramana Reddy following which the MLA demolished the house.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Devender said that there is no provision for paying compensation to those who demolish their structures. “The MLA voluntarily demolished the house. It does not come under the compensation category,” he said.

Venkataramana Reddy told reporters that it was not a sacrifice and he had done this to facilitate road-widening which would benefit the people. “There is no need to panic about demolition of residential houses and commercial complexes,” he said.

The demolition took place in the presence of municipal, R&B and electricity officials. There was huge vehicular traffic between Indira Chowk at the old bus stand to new collectorate.

“Officials will take up the road widening work in a month. It is the beginning of development of Kamareddy for the benefit of all,” the MLA said.

People should also follow norms like leaving the set back area during the construction of buildings, he said. “If any official demands bribes for house building permission, the applicant should bring it to our notice,” Venkataramana Reddy said.