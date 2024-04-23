BJP Leader Joins Advisory Board of AI Centre for Sustainable Cities at IIT Kanpur

HYDERABAD: Karuna Gopal Vartakavi, BJP leader and president of the Foundation for Futuristic Cities, has been invited to join the advisory board of the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Cities at IIT Kanpur, in recognition of her extensive experience and contributions to urban transformation.

The Centre of Excellence, led by a consortium including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIIT Delhi, IIIT Hyderabad, and Princeton University, aims to pioneer sustainable urban development through advanced AI technologies.

Industry giants like SAIL and Adani Total Gas Ltd., along with think tanks like eGov Foundation and WRI India, are also part of this initiative.

Vartakavi’s role will be to leverage her expertise to enhance the centre’s capacity to develop real-life solutions for sustainable urban living. The invitation letter noted her instrumental role in urban transformation and her contributions to various international smart city projects.

Having been a pivotal figure in international urban development, Vartakavi has advised governments of 14 countries on smart city initiatives. Her work has significantly influenced India's urban development policies, including the India Technology Roadmap 2047 and the ambitious 100 Smart Cities Mission.

Vartakavi has also served as an urban expert for global institutions, including the World Bank, the Department for International Development (UK), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).