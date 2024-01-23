BioAsia Names Flanders As International Regional Partner

HYDERABAD: BioAsia, the annual flagship event of the state government, has named Flanders Investment and Trade (FI&T) as its international regional partner to boost Indo-Belgian lifesciences trade. The Flanders’ lifesciences and health sector is one of the focus sectors for the region.

The region stands first within the European Union for clinical trial procedure speed and biotech market capitalisation, second in pharma and biotech patent applications per capita.



FI&T had participated in the event last year to explore multiple opportunities in the lifesciences sector aimed at vaccines and mRNA technological platforms, immunotherapy, life sciences university partnership and cluster-to-cluster collaborations. For this year, FI&T will bring a delegation of senior officials and participate in multiple meetings.

“Telangana state has emerged as a thriving hub for the life sciences industry, boasting a robust ecosystem that spans pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical research. Flanders, with its history in scientific research and technological innovation, complements our strengths. We aim to create an environment that nurtures innovation and accelerates development of breakthrough technologies,” said IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu.

“This partnership will open avenues for collaborative investments, joint ventures, and the establishment of a research and development centre,” said Jayesh Ranjan, industries principal secretary.

“This long-term collaboration has immense potential for both Telangana and Flanders. It has strengthened economic ties and has also fostered a culture of innovation and knowledge exchange,” said Jayant Nadiger, trade and investment commissioner of Flanders, Belgium (for South India), according to a release.