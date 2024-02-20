Hyderabad: A two-wheeler rider, identified as Sameer, was booked for threatening SR Nagar traffic police sub-inspector CH Naresh who had challenged him for entering a one-way street the wrong way at Yousufguda on Monday.

SR Nagar traffic police inspector T. Komaraiah said that when he was stopped, Sameer started abusing Naresh and threatening the police official that he would regret it if he wrote out a challan. When Naresh proceeded to serve him the challan, Sameer threatened to kill him.

The law and order police at the spot with the help of locals caught Sameer and handed him over to the Jubilee Hills police, Komraiah said.

This is the second such case in less than a week. On February 14, a drunk auto trolley driver, G. Rohit, 25, grabbed police constable Nagaraju by the throat and abused him in Veeranagar, Amberpet, late on Monday night. Rohit was also entering a one-way street towards Malakpet from the wrong end. Rohit escaped after the assault, police said.