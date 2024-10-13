 Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Bhopal: Senior cops administers CPR to man who suffered heart attack, saves life

In Other News
DC Web Desk
13 Oct 2024 5:31 PM GMT
Bhopal: Senior cops administers CPR to man who suffered heart attack, saves life
x
On suffering a heart attack, the man, fell on the ground at the Chhola Dasara ground. Observing this, ACP (AJK) Sunil Tiwari rushed to his rescue and gave him CPR to save his life. — Screengrab from viral video

Bhopal: A senior cop in Bhopal saved the life of a middle-aged man, who suffered a heart stroke in Chhola area during Raavan Dahan ceremony held marking the conclusion of the Dasara festivities.

On suffering a heart attack, the man, fell on the ground at the Chhola Dasara ground. Observing this, ACP (AJK) Sunil Tiwari rushed to his rescue and gave him CPR to save his life.

A video of the cop's heroic act has gone viral on social media.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ACP administers CPR to man suffering heart attack bhopal 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick