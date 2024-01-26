Bhatti Meets Oustees of Chandanvelly Industrial Park, Assures Justice

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday met families affected by land acquisition for Chandanvelly industrial park at Shabad in Chevella constituency by the BRS government.



The families complained that under the pretext of enjoyment survey for acquisition of land in Survey No.190, the officials had included names of those who did not own land and had paid them compensation, while denying relief to genuine landowners.

The oustees told Bhatti that the government had forcibly acquired more than 1,000 acres from farmers for the industrial park for `15 lakh per acre when the market value was Rs 1.5 crore. Presently, it had risen to `3 crore per acre. They complained that the BRS government had sold the land to industries for higher prices.

Bhatti assured all the families that the state government would order an inquiry and not spare any official and broker who had cheated the farmers. He also promised that the government would ensure employment to local people in industries that were established by acquiring land belonging to the locals.

He was told that in Sitarampur, which is adjacent to Chandanvelly, where 1,148 acres was acquired for industrial park, the BRS government had paid compensation of Rs 21 lakh per acre besides providing 121 sq. yds. of developed housing plot per acre. They sought a similar package for those whose lands were acquired in Chandanvelly.

Meanwhile, Bhatti inaugurated the Junna Solar power panel production plant in Chandanvelly. He emphasised the Congress government’s commitment to promote alternative power generation to fulfill the state’s future energy needs. He also inaugurated the Stringer mission unit and interacted with engineers to learn about the solar power production process.

Bhatti emphasised the importance of power in the modern world. He said that the Congress government was committed to increasing electricity generation through alternative sources such as solar, wind, hydro and waste power plants to meet the rising demand and people’s needs.





