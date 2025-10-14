Battery Recycling Firm Faces GST Probe Over Alleged Tax Irregularities in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department has initiated an inquiry into Glacier Enviro India Pvt. Ltd., a battery recycling company, over alleged financial irregularities and possible non-compliance with GST norms, officials said.

Preliminary findings suggest inconsistencies between the firm’s declared turnover and its GST filings. Officials said the review seeks to determine if the discrepancies amount to violations under the GST Act and to assess the potential revenue loss to the state.

“The department has identified anomalies involving financial submissions exceeding in crores and is conducting a detailed review to assess the extent of non-compliance,” a source familiar with the matter said. An official statement from the department is awaited.

Officials added that the department will decide on further action once the verification process is completed.

The probe comes amid the government’s efforts to bolster India’s recycling and circular economy framework—key drivers of sustainable growth, environmental protection, and resource recovery.

Industry experts said that despite rapid expansion, weak financial transparency in the recycling sector could undermine investor confidence. “The credibility of the recycling ecosystem hinges on strict compliance with financial disclosure norms and ethical business practices,” an analyst noted.

Experts also called for third-party audits and stronger oversight by producers and OEMs to ensure recycling partners comply with regulatory and ethical standards.

The investigation is part of a broader compliance push to enhance fiscal accountability and transparency in sustainability-linked industries under growing policy focus.