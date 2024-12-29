Bastar Olympics 2024 Gets Spotlight in PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

RAIPUR: Bastar Olympics-2024 held recently in the Leftwing insurgency-hit region in Chhattisgarh on Sunday found mention in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme ‘Maan Ki Baat’.

In his 117th edition of the programme aired on Sunday, Mr Modi said that “I would like to mention a unique event that indicated a silent change taking place in our country and the zeal and enthusiasm of young friends. Do you know that a unique Olympic has begun in our Bastar! A new revolution is taking shape in Bastar through the Bastar Olympics- 2024, held for the first time.

I am happy that the dream of holding the Bastar Olympics has materialized. It was held in a region which was once witness to Maoist violence”.

He said that the mascot of the Bastar Olympics is – “wild water buffalo” and ‘hill myna’ which reflects the rich culture of Bastar.

“The defining mantra of this sports ‘Mahakumbh' is -Karsay Ta Bastar Barsaye Ta Bastar’ which means ‘Bastar will play Bastar will win’”, he said.

In the very fast mega sports event, 1.65 players from seven districts in Bastar division had participated, he said, adding that ‘It is just not a statistic but it is the proud story of the resolve of the youth’.

Bastar Olympics is not just a sports event, it is a platform where development and sports merge, where the youths are honing their talent and building a new Bharat.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday thanked Mr Modi for mentioning Bastar Olympics in his Maan Ki Baat.

“The successful organization of Bastar Olympics- 2024 establishes that peace, development and mass efforts can face any challenge”, Mr Sai said.