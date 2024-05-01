Baripada in Odisha records all-time high 46.4° C; heatwave to continue till mid May

Bhubaneswar: Residents of Baripada in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday endured a brutal heatwave as the small town recorded an all-time high temperature of 46.4 degree Celsius.

The scorching temperature of 46.4 degrees, a staggering 5-6 degrees above the April average, literally left the people in a state of panic. State capital Bhubaneswar also recorded an unbearable 45.4 degrees Celsius while nine other cities and towns experienced above 44 degrees Celsius temperature.

As a severe heat wave is sweeping Odisha, cases of heat wave-related illness and sunstroke also reportedly increased.

According to official reports, 367 persons affected by heat-wave-related illness and sunstroke have been admitted to various hospitals while two persons have died of sunstroke in the state.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of such cases at 60, followed by Mayurbhanj with 50 cases.

To date, two persons have died of sunstroke in the state, as confirmed by the state health department.

Keeping in view the severe heat wave and an increase in heat wave-related illness, the health department has warned people against venturing out of houses at peak hours.

Director of public health, Niranjan Mishra said, "As per official reports, about 367 persons affected by heat wave-related illness have sought medical treatment. Two deaths due to this cause have been confirmed so far.”

He observed that the only precaution people can take against heat wave-related illness is to avoid moving out.

“Exposure to excessive heat wave conditions can cause burns on skin, dry throat and dizziness. In that case, people have been advised to visit hospitals. If you are going outside, take the necessary precautions. Take umbrellas and wet clothes. Drink water sufficiently. Take rest under trees intermittently,” he added.







