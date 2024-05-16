Bantia Prez of Kolanpak Tirth Mandir

HYDERABAD: Managing director of Bantia Furnitures Pvt Ltd Surender Bantia on Thursday was elected as the president of Shri Kolanpak Shwetambar Jain Tirth Mandir. He was unanimously elected as the president of the 1,400-year old temple located about 75 km from Hyderabad near Aler station.

Surendar Bantia, who has been a trustee of the temple for 30 years, has served as the joint secretary and secretary of the famous temple. Along with being the managing director of Bantia Furnitures, which has 15 stores across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he has also been the past president of Rotary Club of Secunderabad, Jaycees International and many other organisations. He is the current president of Shree Jain Dadawadi Trust in Secunderabad, and a respected trustee in Sri Gautam Charitable Hospital, Mahaveer Hospital and many other charitable organisations.





