Bajaj Electronics Announces Rs 1 Crore Festive Bumper Draw

Bajaj Electronics, a leading retailer in electronics known for its legacy of customer satisfaction, has announced its highly anticipated India’s biggest festive offer bumper draw this season. The grand promotion features a Rs 1 Crore cash prize and 30 Alto K10 cars, along with rewards, prizes, and cashback across its stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Actress and gadget enthusiast Chandini Bhagwanani joined the announcement, highlighting the excitement around the bumper draw. Karan Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics, said, “Bajaj Electronics is the most loved and trusted brand for electronics, home appliances, gadgets, mobiles, and much more. Our Bumper Draw is our way of showing appreciation to our customers. We are committed to strengthening our bond with our customers and taking our relationship to new heights.”

The offer will run from September 22, 2025, to January 7, 2026, marking a festive season “raining with prizes, rewards, and cashbacks” for shoppers across the region. Customers are encouraged to participate and celebrate the festivities with exciting rewards from Bajaj Electronics.