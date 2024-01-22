Ayodhya Temple Reality After Long Struggle: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said the Ayodhya Ram temple had been secured after a 500-year struggle and had brought all people together.

Addressing students at a college in Hyderabad, he said, “The event has brought together people irrespective of their status like poets, artists, actors, industrialists and eminent persons. Lord Rama has come back to Ayodhya after his exile. The opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya represents our way of life and culture. This is the biggest spiritual programme in independent India.”

VHP leaders G. Pulla Reddy and Ashok Singhal would have been happy to see this day. Pulla Reddy had liberally funded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he said. The programme was witnessed in Arab countries, Europe, Africa and USA virtually.

In a release, BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash said, “This is a great event that was recorded with utmost happiness across the globe. Former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani who commenced rath yatra, Ashok Singhal of the VHP to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone played their part in getting the temple built.”

Stating that Modi had completed the task entrusted to him by Lord Rama after following an 11-day upavasa deeksha, the BJP spokesperson said that late former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao would have been very satisfied had he been alive. “I thank the Muslim community for their cooperation in the completion of the programme,” he added.