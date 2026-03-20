Awfis Crosses 100 Centres Milestone in South India; Surpasses 70,000 Seats

Awfis Space Solutions Limited (Awfis), India's largest flexible workspace solutions provider, has announced a significant milestone of crossing 100 centres (including operational and under fit-out) across South India. The company's southern portfolio spans more than 3.1 million square feet of chargeable workspace area, with a total seat capacity exceeding 70,000 seats across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi.



Awfis currently serves over 3,400 clients in India, of which 64% are MNCs, 25% are SMEs and mid-sized corporates, and the remainder are start-ups and entrepreneurs. The centres are strategically positioned across prime commercial hubs, IT parks, and business districts, with Bengaluru being the largest market, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, reflecting sustained corporate demand for flexible workspace as an integral component of real estate strategy.



The company has recorded strong traction from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), hosting premium GCC clients, such as ABC Fitness, Meltwater, Zinnov, and many more across its Elite and Gold centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Awfis’ broader network works with over 80 unique GCC clients, who collectively contribute 21% of rental revenue, underscoring the segment's growing significance. Nationally, Awfis operates in over 250 centres across 18 cities, offering more than 175,000 seats.



Commenting on the milestone, Amit Ramani, CMD, Awfis Space Solutions Limited, said, "Crossing the 100-centre milestone across South India reflects the strong structural demand we are witnessing for flexible, premium workspaces in the region. Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai have become global hubs for technology, innovation, and Global Capability Centres, and we are proud to be enabling this growth through our Elite and Gold centres. South India will continue to remain a key pillar of our growth strategy as we deepen our presence across high-potential business districts and emerging commercial hubs.”



South India has emerged as a pivotal hub for GCC-led office demand, with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai collectively driving a significant share of national GCC absorption and leasing activity. Awfis' client base in the region is predominantly comprised of AI-led and technology companies, along with other industries, and the company's integrated design and build expertise — having delivered approximately 3 lakh square feet of design and build space across South India — enables it to offer customised, enterprise-grade workspace environments tailored to their specific operational requirements. This capability, combined with its curated portfolio of Elite and Gold centres, has positioned Awfis as a preferred flexible workspace partner for global and domestic businesses establishing or scaling their presence across South India.

