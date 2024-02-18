Authorities Start Checking Floating Bridge at RK Beach for Safety

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Authorities of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) on Saturday carried out comprehensive safety checks on the newly constructed floating bridge at RK Beach ahead of throwing it open for beachgoers and tourists.

In conversation with Deccan Chronicle, VMRDA joint commissioner V. Ravindra disclosed that they have scheduled a seven-day trial run on the floating bridge of three-metre width, whose length is 100 metres. A quarter of the bridge is firmly grounded on land, while the rest is on the sea.

Addressing safety concerns, Ravindra said 10 trained lifeguards will be stationed along the bridge. They have acquired 350 life jackets for visitors to wear for safety while on the bridge. There will be boats and life buoys. A team of four swimmers will kept watch on every 10 individuals allowed on the bridge.

“We are confident about the safety protocols we have adopted. The seven-day trial run on the floating bridge will allow us to test the protocols before we open the bridge for public next week,” the VMRDA commissioner underlined.

District collector A. Mallikarjuna, GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Verma, metropolitan authority and police officials have inspected the floating bridge for its aesthetics and safety measures, fortifying its ability to withstand the coastal environment effectively.

Sudarshan, a representative of Sri Sai Moksha Shipping and Logistics, said the floating bridge is the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, built with an investment of ₹1 crore. There are 34 cement and two iron anchors that stabilise the bridge. It is capable of accommodating up to 200 people at a time.

Sudarshan maintained that safety remains paramount for them, with swimmers stationed at regular intervals on the bridge and lifeboats readily available on both ends of the bridge.