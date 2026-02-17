Aujla Urges Officials to Upgrade Air India Long-Haul Fleet for Travelers

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Tuesday took to social media platform X to raise concern about difficulties faced by travellers during international travel from India, urging concerned officials for upgradation of Air India long-haul fleet.

Aujla said that the state of aircrafts remains “poor” despite paying high fares for the commute. “Passengers on long-haul flights to Vancouver, Toronto & Australia are paying very high fares but travelling on aircraft with non-functional screens, broken seats, worn upholstery & poor cleanliness,” he wrote on X.

Tagging Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, the MP requested for “immediate upgradation of Air India long-haul fleet, better ground support & modern facilities for international passengers, especially from Punjab,” emphasising that the Indian diaspora deserves world-class service.