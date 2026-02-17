Aujla Urges Officials to Upgrade Air India Long-Haul Fleet for Travelers
Aujla said that the state of aircrafts remains “poor” despite paying high fares for the commute
Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Tuesday took to social media platform X to raise concern about difficulties faced by travellers during international travel from India, urging concerned officials for upgradation of Air India long-haul fleet.
Aujla said that the state of aircrafts remains “poor” despite paying high fares for the commute. “Passengers on long-haul flights to Vancouver, Toronto & Australia are paying very high fares but travelling on aircraft with non-functional screens, broken seats, worn upholstery & poor cleanliness,” he wrote on X.
Tagging Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, the MP requested for “immediate upgradation of Air India long-haul fleet, better ground support & modern facilities for international passengers, especially from Punjab,” emphasising that the Indian diaspora deserves world-class service.