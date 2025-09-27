ASUS Brings 3rd chapter of Beyond Incredible to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Building on the success of the inaugural chapters in Bangalore and Pune, ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, hosted the third edition of its flagship community initiative, ‘Beyond Incredible with ASUS’, in Hyderabad. The engaging event brought together over 35 attendees, including regional media, creators, and community members, for an exciting hands-on experiences, and immersive activities.



Celebrating the spirit of the initiative, the Hyderabad event actively engaged the community with interactive games, a rapid-fire session, and a custom ASUS-themed photo booth, creating a vibrant platform for the community. Attendees also got hands-on access to ASUS’ latest innovations, including the recently launched millennial inspired Vivobook multicolour series designed for overall productivity. By offering hands-on access to ASUS’ latest innovations, including the recently launched millennial-inspired Vivobook multicolour series, the event empowered attendees to experience productivity-driven technology in a relatable, everyday context.



Speaking about the Hyderabad edition, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said, “Beyond Incredible with ASUS is a space for us to get closer to our community in ways that are engaging, meaningful, and immersive. Hyderabad marks another milestone in our journey of creating a platform where our community can share feedback, exchange ideas, and experience innovation firsthand. Every chapter we host gives us a deeper understanding of user aspirations, enabling us to shape how we design products that resonate with dyanmic lifestyles. Looking ahead, we aim to take Beyond Incredible with ASUS to more cities across India, creating opportunities for early product experiences, collaborative engagement, and stronger bonds with the very community that continues to inspire our journey.”



More than a product spotlight, the initiative underscored ASUS’ vision of nurturing authentic conversations with its users and cultivating a strong, community-led tech culture in the region. The initiative is not only aimed at celebrated innovation but also creating a shared space where technology enthusiasts, young professionals, and creators can connect with each other, exchange ideas, and feel a deeper sense of belonging to the ASUS ecosystem.