Assam introduces 180-day adoption leave for women employees in govt departments

Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday announced a 180-day Child Adoption Leave policy for women employees working in all the state government departments.

Informing the cabinet decision, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the decision was taken in line with Rule 43-B of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972.

“To ensure that adopted children, below 1 year, get proper care and nourishment, the Cabinet has accorded approval to the provision of Child, the Adoption Leave of 180 days to female employees of Govt of Assam,” he said.

The state government further said, “This decision will benefit such female employees of the state government who adopt children below 1 year, and ensure proper care of adopted children.”

Representing the Union government in the Supreme Court in a recent hearing on adoption rules, solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati had revealed that there is a gap between registration and adoption in the country.

According to Bhati, 19,424 adoptions took place under Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act (HAMA) between 2021 and 2023, while 4,029 children were adopted in 2023-24 through Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

The Supreme Court earlier this week asked 13 Indian states and Union territories, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, to establish specialised adoption agencies by August 30 following the court’s past order.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has also allowed two days of special casual leave in November for its employees to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law.

It is significant that two days of special casual leave for spending time with parents and parents-in-law for government employees has been introduced in the state by the Assam chief minister since 2021.

The leave must be used solely for spending time with aging parents or parents-in-law to honour, respect, and care for them, and not for personal enjoyment.

The leaves can be availed along with holiday for Chhat Puja on November 7, second Saturday holiday on November 9 and Sunday on November 10, the chief minister’s office in a statement said.

The employees in essential services can avail it in a phased manner, and those who do not have parents or parents-in-law will not be entitled to it.