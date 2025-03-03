Assam CM lauds 8-yr old Binita Chhetry, who wins hearts on Britain’s Got Talent by her stunning performance

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hailed the stunning performance of Binita Chhetry, an eight-year-old girl from Assam, who astonished the judges of Britain’s Got Talent with her incredible dance performance.

Sharing the video of her audition, Mr Sarma lauded Binita Chhetry, saying, “From Assam to UK: Assam’s talent shines at Britain’s Got Talent. Little Binita Chhetry makes the judges of @BGT go all ‘Awww’ as she presents a powerful performance and moves to the next round. My best wishes to the little one and hope she is able to buy a pink princess house.”

The incredible performance of Binita Chhetry, starting from displaying remarkable agility to smooth backflips and electrifying moves are all over social media.

Apart from Assam chief minister she has also drawn the attention of several prominent figures including Anand Mahindra and others.

In the viral video, Binita Chhetry introduced herself to the judges and the audience, sharing her dream of buying a “Pink Princess House” if she wins the competition. “My name is Binita Chhetry, I’m eight years old, and I’m from Assam, India. Britain’s Got Talent is my dream stage, and I want to win it. If I do, I’d love to buy a Pink Princess House,” she said before her performance.

The video captivated several social media users who took the opportunity to highlight talents in India. “What core strength! Her performance was full of plenty of power moves. Many congratulations to Binita Chhetry for her selection and many good wishes ahead! Go girl go!” a user wrote. Another user urged the Assam government to help Chhetry in building her future. “Get her into gymnastics. She can represent India in the Olympics. Please work on this,” a third user observed.