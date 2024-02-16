Aspiring Teachers Stage Protest Demanding Immediate DSC Recruitment Notification

HYDERABAD: Aspiring teachers staged a protest outside the office of school education department on Friday, demanding the immediate release of the DSC (Departmental Service Commission) recruitment notification before the Lok Sabha election code of conduct would come into force.

The protest came after school education additional director K. Lingaiah received representation letters from the applicants. Lingaiah said that the decision regarding the DSC notification will be made soon, after which the teachers relented.

Over 1.77 lakh candidates have applied for the 5,089 teacher posts announced by the previous government. However, only 15 per cent of the vacancies were filled, leaving many applicants disappointed.

The applicants, who are eligible based on their Intermediate qualification and TET eligibility, urged the department to include them in the notification process. They also called for timely notification of teacher transfers and promotions, emphasising the need for transparency in the DSC selection process. They highlighted the challenges faced due to delays in conducting TET exams, urging the government to expedite the process.

The applicants sought filling teaching positions, including SGT (secondary grade teachers), SA (school assistants), PET (physical education teachers), LP (language pandits) and special teacher posts, to address the staffing shortages in schools.

Meanwhile, following a prolonged legal battle, candidates selected in the 2017 Gurukula PET examination are appealing to the government to resolve the recruitment deadlock caused by pending court cases.

The dispute is over the mismatch of the state rules with the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). According to NCTE guidelines, PETs up to Class 8 must possess an Intermediate qualification alongside a diploma in physical education. For those instructing Classes IX and X, a degree in physical education and participation in district or state-level sports events are mandatory.

The TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) notification in 2017 failed to make this crucial distinction, prompting legal challenges.

Expressing her frustration, Leela K, an aspirant, said, "We have been waiting for years, and our careers are hanging in the balance due to bureaucratic negligence. It's time for the government to uphold the principles of fairness and justice."

Despite a directive from the High Court to the TSPSC on October 26, 2022, to divide the candidates into two categories and declare results based on merit (writ petition 6,657 of 2022), the previous BRS government failed to advance the process.

Another aspirant, Durga K, told Deccan Chronicle: "We have invested time, effort, and hope into this process. All we ask for is a fair chance to prove ourselves and contribute to the education system. The prolonged uncertainty has taken a toll on the mental and financial well-being of many of us, some of whom have put our lives on hold awaiting resolution."