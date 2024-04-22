Hyderabad: An on-duty Saidabad assistant sub-inspector (ASI) is likely to be suspended for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) after shaking hands and embracing BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha during her campaign.

A video of the incident came to light on Monday, showing ASI Umadevi, in police uniform, shaking hands and embracing the candidate.

“It’s a violation of the model code of conduct. A police officer on duty, who too in uniform, is not supposed to meet or support any political party representative or try to maintain relations. Certainly, there will be disciplinary action against the ASI for violating the MCC,” a senior police officer said.

The police have reportedly served notice to Umadevi for violating the MCC. A report on the incident has been submitted to city police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy, who is likely to issue suspension orders, sources said. The police were yet to officially confirm the ASI's suspension.