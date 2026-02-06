Arun Ice creams Sets Guinness World Record with 5,000 Children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Arun Icecreams, India’s most loved and popular ice cream brand, successfully brought together 5,113 children in Hyderabad to create the largest ice cream social party, setting a new Guinness World Record.

As part of this unique and joyful record setting initiative, children relished Arun Ice creams blackcurrant & strawberry bars, caramel sandwich, and chocolate cones, made with real milk and cream. The record was achieved as participants had ice cream continuously for 30 minutes creating a seamless and coordinated experience.