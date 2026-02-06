Arun Ice creams Sets Guinness World Record with 5,000 Children in Hyderabad
Arun Ice Creams sets a new record with 962 participants, showcasing its dedication to joyful family experiences in India.
Hyderabad: Arun Icecreams, India’s most loved and popular ice cream brand, successfully brought together 5,113 children in Hyderabad to create the largest ice cream social party, setting a new Guinness World Record.
As part of this unique and joyful record setting initiative, children relished Arun Ice creams blackcurrant & strawberry bars, caramel sandwich, and chocolate cones, made with real milk and cream. The record was achieved as participants had ice cream continuously for 30 minutes creating a seamless and coordinated experience.
Commenting on the achievement, Mr. R. G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, said, “This is a truly cherished moment to see 5,000 children come together to set a Guinness World Record in ice cream social party. Our journey has always been driven by a commitment to consistent quality and the simple joy that ice cream brings to everyone.”
The previous record was set on 30 January 2019 with 962 people in Salerno, Italy (UNILEVER Italy), making Arun Ice creams achievement a significant milestone on the global stage.
The Guinness World Record was officially recognised by Mr. Richard William Stenning from the UK Guinness Team. The certificate and honour were presented to Mr. C. Sathyan, Vice Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, in the presence of participating schools.
This Guinness World Record further strengthens Arun Ice creams legacy as one of India’s leading ice cream brands, backed by a strong retail footprint and an extensive product portfolio that caters to diverse consumer preferences across the country.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story