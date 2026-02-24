Bullet-Wounded Canine Soldier Tyson Recovering Well: Indian Army

Jammu : Army canine soldier 'Tyson', a German Shepherd who took the first bullet while leading troops during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar district, is recovering well, officials said on Tuesday. The heroics of the four-legged soldier contributed to the killing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Saifullah and his two associates inside their hideout – a mudhouse (dhok) in the foothills of a hill - at Passerkut in the Chatroo belt on Sunday.

"In the recent operation Trashi-I at Kishtwar, assault dog 'Tyson', displayed extraordinary courage by taking the first bullet while leading the entry into the terrorists' hideout. Undeterred by his injuries, he pressed forward and launched a fierce assault, compelling the terrorists to open fire and thereby confirming their presence," the army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The army said Tyson's fearlessnes enabled troops of White Knight Corps, police, and the CRPF to precisely engage and neutralise the three Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

"Wounded yet in high spirits, alert and recovering well, Tyson exemplifies unwavering devotion to duty - a true warrior and a soldier in every sense," the army said, adding, "the hunt continues – those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary."

After sustaining an injury to one of his front legs, the K9 soldier was evacuated by helicopter and admitted to a veterinary hospital, officials said.

General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, Lt Gen P K Mishra, visited Tyson at the veterinary facility and reviewed his medical condition, they said.

The corps commander interacted with the attending veterinary team, directed that the best possible care be ensured, and commended the role of army dog units in counter-terror operations.