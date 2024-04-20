April 20: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 40.2° C
Min – 28.3° C
RH – 30%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers with lightning and gutsy winds likely at evening/night in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 27°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
20th April 2024
10th Shawwal
Saturday
1445 H:
Fajar: 04:54 am
Zohar: 12:25 pm
Asar: 04:39 pm
Magrib: 06:39 pm
Isha: 07:48 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05:58 am
Sunset TODAY – 06:32 pm
MOONSET – 03:43 am
MOONRISE – 03:46 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
