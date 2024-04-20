April 20: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 40.2° C

Min – 28.3° C

RH – 30%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers with lightning and gutsy winds likely at evening/night in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 27°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

20th April 2024

10th Shawwal

Saturday

1445 H:

Fajar: 04:54 am

Zohar: 12:25 pm

Asar: 04:39 pm

Magrib: 06:39 pm

Isha: 07:48 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05:58 am

Sunset TODAY – 06:32 pm

MOONSET – 03:43 am

MOONRISE – 03:46 pm