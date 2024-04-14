Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

AP Takes 2nd & 3rd Places in All-India Word Power Championship

In Other News
DC Correspondent
14 April 2024 4:02 PM GMT
AP Takes 2nd & 3rd Places in All-India Word Power Championship
x
Word Power Championship. (Image/Youtube)

Vijayawada: Two students from Andhra Pradesh have bagged the second and third prizes at the national level “Word Power Championship” organised in Mumbai.

The championship is India's largest English language competition organised by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Vibha, and Leap Forward to improve skills in the English language among students studying in Class II to Class V in the country.

State project director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao said the second prize in the competition has been bagged by B. Revanth Kumar, a Class 3 student of Kanimerla Mandal Parishad Primary School in Mylavaram mandal of NTR district. The third prize has gone to Anil Kumar Banawat, a 5th-class student of the same school.

Srinivasa Rao explained that district-level competitions for the Word Power Championship had been held on March 7. 24 winners reached the state-level competition, which had been held in Vijayawada on March 14. Four of these winners participated in the final competition held in Mumbai on Friday, April 12. Revanth and Anil have bagged the national-level second and third spots respectively.

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar and SCERT director Dr. B. Pratap Reddy have congratulated the students for their achievement.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan english language 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X