AP Seeks More Water from NS, KRMB Meeting Today

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has called for a meeting on Thursday to discuss with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh officials following a request from AP, alleging that Telangana was drawing water in excess of its allocation from the Krishna River.

However, by Wednesday evening, it was unclear if Telangana would attend the Three Member Committee meeting, given the ongoing political battle in the state over drinking water supply and irrigation-related issues between the Opposition BRS and the ruling Congress.

Andhra Pradesh also urged the KRMB to decide on its request for the release of 5 tmc of water from Nagarjunasagar to fulfill its drinking water requirements. This year, AP was allotted 45 TMC of water for drinking purposes, while Telangana was allocated 35 TMC to address its drinking water needs. AP has already used slightly over 42 TMC of its allocation and, according to the current allocation, can access only an additional 3 TMC from Nagarjunasagar. However, it has requested an extra 2 TMC of water to meet its drinking water needs in the state.

The neighbouring state, in a letter to KRMB, has alleged that Telangana has drawn 7 TMC more than its allocated share and is requesting an additional release of water.

In its letter to both states on April 1, the KRMB stated that it was convening the meeting to address these concerns amid declining water levels in the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs.