AP Power Utilities Have Supported 39.64 Lakh Beneficiaries: CMD

Vijayawada: AP special chief secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has said the state government through power utilities, has supported 39.64 lakh SC, ST, BC and other beneficiaries in agriculture, aqua and animal husbandry sectors, with the power subsidies totalling Rs 46,581 crore.

Unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 75 Republic Day celebrations, he underlined that the state government attracted investments worth Rs 9.57 lakh crore in the energy sector during the Global Investor Summit 2023 held in Visakhapatnam. Of this, projects worth Rs 52,015 crore have already been grounded, including 10 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, comprising solar, wind, pumped storage projects, which could generate 12,585 job opportunities.

Vijayanand said to provide free power to 19.58 lakh agricultural consumers for 9 hours during the day time, the state government signed an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to purchase 7,000 MW of solar power at Rs 2.49 per unit. He maintained that Andhra Pradesh is the first state in India to develop the most accurate power consumption forecast model using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

The special chief secretary pointed out that APTransco has reduced the transmission losses to 2.69 per cent, and is striving to reduce it further.