AP is progressing with education reforms by providing global education: Governor Nazeer

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer has said AP is progressing with unique education reforms by providing global education to poor children, changing the face of government schools by spending Rs 73,417 crore and introduction of IB system from Class I.

The Assembly Budget Session started on Monday with the Governor’s address amid protest from the Opposition Telugu Desam.

The Governor said, “On being elected with an unprecedented mandate, my government has so far presented four Budgets and implemented a slew of welfare and development programmes for the benefit of hitherto neglected sections. And it wouldn't be an exaggeration if I say my government has put its heart and soul in fulfilling its promises. I place on record my deep sense of appreciation for the commitment of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state administration in installing the 206-feet statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on a sprawling campus of 18.81 acres in the BR Ambedkar Swaraj Maidan in the heart of Vijayawada city at a cost of `404.35 crore, will remain etched in history. It stands as a testimony to my government’s commitment to social justice, equality and empowerment.”

Saying that the results of the efforts of the government are conspicuous in all outcomes, Governor Nazeer said the Niti Aayog, in their recent discussion paper, jointly published with UNDP and Oxford Policy and Human Development initiative on Multi-Dimensional Poverty, has projected a steep decline in the poverty head count ratio in AP to 4.19% in 2022-23 from 11.77% in 2015-16.”

He pointed out that with India aspiring to reduce poverty to single digit level from the current level of 11.28 per cent by 2024-25, the phenomenal performance of AP clearly demonstrated positive and tangible outcomes delivered by a galaxy of pro-poor schemes and policies of the state.

Governor Nazeer said, “For Jagananna Ammavodi, so far an amount of `26,067 crore has been spent, benefitting 43.61 lakh mothers and 83 lakh children annually under this initiative. Due to these timely interventions, the state has witnessed a remarkable increase in GER at all levels of education during the last four years - from 84.48 per cent to 100.08 per cent at present at primary level, from 79.69 per cent to 100 per cent at secondary level and from a meagre 46.88 per cent to 79.69 per cent at higher secondary level.

Mentioning AP’s MoU with International Baccalaureate (IB), Governor Nazeer explained that IB will commence with capacity building and training of the teachers in 2024-25 for Class 1 in IB. The system will start from June 2025 onwards; from June 2026 for Class II and will be increasing it by one class each year so that students will get joint certification of IB and SCERT in 2035 and the Class XII certificate in 2037.

The Governor concluded his speech by saying, “I am hopeful that the people’s cooperation and strong support will continue in future also for continuing the state’s development momentum.”