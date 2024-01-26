AP Government Sanctions 982 Election Posts

Vijayawada: The state government has sanctioned 982 posts in district election offices as well as returning offices of assembly and parliament constituencies. The sanction came after discussions on preparations for polls between chief secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy and AP chief electoral officer Mukhesh Kumar Meena on Thursday.

The CS said transfers of officers to election-related departments have almost been completed, except in police and revenue departments. He said the remaining transfers will be completed as soon as possible. He directed municipal and urban development departments to complete their transfers within two days.

Dr. Jawahar Reddy said to ensure strict vigilance along inter-state borders, the state government has organised 105 check posts and 20 integrated check posts, while the police department has put up 62 check posts, Enforcement Bureau 9, and the forest department 14.

He disclosed that in the past month, authorities have seized Rs 2.35 crore in cash, 51,143 litres of illicit liquor, 1,323 kg of narcotics and other valuable goods at checkpoints.

The chief secretary instructed officials to provide all facilities at polling booths, such as drinking water, furniture, electricity, toilets and ramps for the benefit of Divyangas.

Additional CEO Koteswara Rao, Panchayat Raj commissioner Surya Kumari, Medical, Health and Family Welfare commissioner J. Nivas, and others were present at the meeting.