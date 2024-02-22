AP: Alert issued after tiger spotted near Peddapuram village

Forest authorities have issued a cautionary notice after the spotting of a tiger near the Peddapuram village in Gopalapuram mandal.According to Rajamahendravaram forest range officer L. Dhanaraju, the tiger first appeared near the right canal of Polavaram project on Tuesday evening. By Wednesday morning, it had moved closer to Devarapalli highway junction before turning around."We believe the tiger is heading towards the Papikondala sanctuary," said Dhanaraju. He advised people in surrounding villages to remain alert and stay indoors after 5 p.m.In particular, forest authorities have advised farmers against venturing into their tobacco plantations.“We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of both the tiger and the public,” Dhanaraju added.Forest staff and wildlife conservation personnel are monitoring the tiger's movement using drones and camera traps. They are attempting to guide it safely towards the forest.