Another Land Grabbing Case Booked Against Ex-MLA Muttireddy







G. Rajendar Reddy, son former municipal chairperson of Jangaon Gadipally Premalatha Reddy, lodged a complaint with the police against Muttirredy alleging that the former MLA had grabbed 5.17 acres of his land with survey No. 214 on the outskirts of Chitakodur village by forcibly transferring the ownership to his name.Rajendar Reddy alleged that Muttireddy, when he was MLA, had illegally encroached upon the land by using his political power and even lodged false cases against him. Rajendar Reddy also named Muttireddy’s follower Bureddy Pramode Reddy in his complaint. When questioned, the former MLA had threatened his family members and even stopped him from going abroad, Rajendar Reddy said in his complaint.Following the complaint, Jangaon assistant commissioner of police Ankith Kumar Shankwad conducted an inquiry in the presence of the revenue department officials and registered a case against Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy and his follower Bureddy Pramode Reddy under various sections of IPC 447, 427, 506 r/w 34.The former BRS party MLA was involved in several land dispute cases in the past. His own daughter Tuljha Bhavani Reddy had lodged a complaint with the Cherial police against Muttireddy alleging that he had grabbed the government land under the Cherial municipality limits and registered the same in her name. She even demolished the compound wall of the land and tried to hand it over back to the government. Muttireddy had earlier condemned the allegations made by his daughter.