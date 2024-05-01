Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Another GMC Staff Dismissed for Electioneering

In Other News
DC Correspondent
1 May 2024 5:44 PM GMT
Another GMC Staff Dismissed for Electioneering
x
Returning officer (RO) Kirti Chekuri. (DC file photo)

Vijayawada: Guntur East assembly constituency returning officer (RO) Kirti Chekuri on Wednesday removed from service another contract employee of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) for taking part in electioneering, thereby violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The RO said that public health worker Garlapati Lakshmi, working with the 16th sanitary division of 140 ward secretariat of Guntur Municipal Corporation, participated in the election campaign taken up by the YSRC candidate in Guntur East constituency. Lakshmi has hence been immediately dismissed from service.

Kirti Chekuri pointed out that according to Election Commission regulations, government employees, outsourced staff working for the government, and those working for government organisations should not participate in any kind of political campaign or meeting.

The RO reiterated that those who violate these norms will face immediate dismissal.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Guntur City Commissioner Kirti Chekuri Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Garlapati Lakshmi 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X