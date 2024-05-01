Another GMC Staff Dismissed for Electioneering

Vijayawada: Guntur East assembly constituency returning officer (RO) Kirti Chekuri on Wednesday removed from service another contract employee of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) for taking part in electioneering, thereby violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The RO said that public health worker Garlapati Lakshmi, working with the 16th sanitary division of 140 ward secretariat of Guntur Municipal Corporation, participated in the election campaign taken up by the YSRC candidate in Guntur East constituency. Lakshmi has hence been immediately dismissed from service.

Kirti Chekuri pointed out that according to Election Commission regulations, government employees, outsourced staff working for the government, and those working for government organisations should not participate in any kind of political campaign or meeting.

The RO reiterated that those who violate these norms will face immediate dismissal.