Anjuman-e-Islam Declares Half-Day Bandh in Solidarity with Neha Hiremath's Family

DHARWAD: Extending unwavering support to Neha Hiremath's grieving family, the Dharwad-based Anjuman-e-Islam has announced a voluntary half-day bandh on Monday.

Leaders from Anjuman-e-Islam visited Neha's residence today, offering condolences to her family members. They reiterated the call for stringent action against the perpetrator.Speaking to reporters, Anjuman-e-Islam president Esmail Tamatgar said that businessmen from the community will observe a voluntary bandh from 10 am to 3 pm. "This is a voluntary gesture. Business owners, including chicken shops, banks, educational institutions, and garages, have willingly decided to participate in the half-day bandh. These establishments will display a 'Justice for Neha' sticker, underscoring our collective condemnation of this heinous act," Tamatgar stated.Anjuman-e-Islam intends to commemorate Neha's memory by dedicating a classroom or block within their educational institution in her honor and getting it inaugurated by her parents.Neha Hiremath, daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress corporator of Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation, was fatally stabbed on the college campus last Thursday. Fayaz, her former classmate and the accused, has been apprehended by the police.