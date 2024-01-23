Anganwadi workers face sacking as ultimatum expires

In a decisive move to tackle chronic absenteeism, Manyam Parvathipuram district collector Nishanth Kumar issued a zero-tolerance ultimatum to Anganwadi workers and helpers: report back by Monday or face termination. Failure to comply will trigger immediate recruitment starting January 25.





The district's 2,045 personnel - 1,444 workers and 601 helpers - had habitually shirked their crucial duties. However, Monday saw a partial thaw as 385 workers and all helpers heeded the call.

"Eviction orders for 20 individuals are in the mail," confirmed M.N. Rani, District Women Child Welfare Development and Empowered Officer. "Termination notices for the remaining absentees are being prepared."