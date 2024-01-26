Andhra Pradesh an Attractive Destination for Industrialists: Governor

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has underlined that with abundant resources and immense opportunities, Andhra Pradesh has become an attractive destination for industrialists.

“In the last 56 months, over 311 large and mega industries have been established in the state, providing employment to more than 1.30 lakh people,” the Governor stated after unfurling the national flag on occasion of the state-sponsored 75th Republic Day celebrations in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawadaon Friday.

“Let's vow to work together for a brighter future of Andhra Pradesh and India, fostering patriotism and unity among us as citizens,” Nazeer observed.

He pointed out that marking the 75th year of the Republic, the 206-foot-tall statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, unveiled a week ago, stands as a symbol of our allegiance to the Constitution. Further, the AP government’s working over the past 56 months is a testimony in keeping with the values of secularism, socialism and democracy.

“We've embarked on a transformative journey, bringing administrative reforms to every village in the state, thereby breathing life into the concept of gram swaraj or village self-governance,” the Governor stated.

He said a major step towards empowering citizens is the establishment of 15,004 village / ward secretariats. These have been instrumental in delivering over 540 government services right at the people’s doorstep. This system is supported by a robust network of over 1.35 lakh permanent gram / ward secretariat employees and 2.66 lakh dedicated volunteers.

Nazeer emphasised that in healthcare, the state has made significant strides by operationalising 10,132 village health clinics across the state. Each clinic serves approximately 2,500 people, providing free medical services, 12 types of diagnostic tests, 105 varieties of medicines, and a family doctor for a personalised, home-based treatment.

“To support our farmers, we have established 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendralu,” he pointed out.

The Governor spoke about nurturing global citizens through English medium and digital teaching methods, modernising infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu, introducing YSR village digital libraries to help youth prepare for competitive examinations, focusing on the principle of decentralisation and rapid, comprehensive and equitable development across the state.