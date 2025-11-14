 Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Ejects Safely

In Other News
14 Nov 2025 4:45 PM IST

Crashed near Tambaram in Chennai in the afternoon

IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Ejects Safely
x
routine training mission went wrong (Photo representative)

Chennai : An Indian Air Force aircraft which was on a routine training mission crashed near Tambaram here on Friday afternoon, officials said. The pilot ejected safely, they said.

"An Indian Air Force aircraft 'Pilatus PC-7', which was on a routine training mission, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on November 14. The pilot ejected safely," an official release said.

Responding to a query, an official told PTI that the incident occurred around 2 pm.

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," the release added.


( Source : PTI )
Indian Air Force pilots aircraft chennai news plane crash Pilot training 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
Online Desk
About the AuthorOnline Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X